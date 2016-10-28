Union of Judges calls for the abrogation of vetting bill
Story Highlights
- Gerd Hoxha, the head of Albania's Union of Judges, called for the suspension of the vetting bill arguing that it violates the Constitution. “This process along with the Court’s ruling has a direct impact in the interests of the members of the Union,” Hoxha said.
TIRANA, Oct. 26 – The Constitutional Court has approved a request by the Union of Judges in Albania asking for UJA to be accepted as an interested third party in