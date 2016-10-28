Albania’s social protection below newly estimated €115 subsistence level
- "When comparing the subsistence level with the minimum wage, the minimum pension and the social pension, the financial assistance, the unemployment and disability benefits, it is easily identifiable that these payments are below the subsistence level,” says Ombudsman Igli Totozani
TIRANA, Oct. 25 – Albanian economy experts have calculated 16,000 lek (€115) per capita as the subsistence level in Albania, an indicator which Albania has been lacking for years, proves