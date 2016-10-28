Albania losing doctors at alarming rate, says former health minister

TIRANA, Oct. 25 – Albania is facing a massive doctor shortage and losing specialists at an alarming rate as emigration and retirement rates soar, says an Albanian former health minister, Tritan Shehu.

“It’s getting worse every day. Albania is running out of doctors. In two and half years, more than 400 doctors have left the country,” Shehu said. “Add to that figure the number of those retiring and the number of those graduating every year is less than those leaving practice.”

Shehu says Albania now has 1.1 doctors per 1,000 inhabitants. EU countries have around five doctors per 1,000 inhabitants, and neighboring Macedonia has 4.6 doctors per 1,000 inhabitants. Even large regional hospitals now no longer have the specialist doctors to cover their needs, according to Shehu.

He also notes that Albania has inadequate capacity in hospitals, noting 2.9 hospital beds per 1,000 inhabitants available in Albania whereas the EU average is 4.8, while neighboring Macedonia is at 4.6.

The causes for the low number of doctors and beds stem from little investment in the sector, which include inadequate salaries medical personal and not giving incentives to specialize.

Shehu, a member of the main opposition Democratic Party, says Albania’s investment into healthcare currently is only about 2.1% of GDP, or about $90 per capita a year. He says neighboring Macedonia invests $500 per capita, while EU countries more than $3,000 per capita.

Many young doctors apply to emigrate to Germany and other countries at the first available time.

The trend is expected to get worse once Albania joins the EU, as seen by countries like Bulgaria and Romania, which have seen an exodus of medical professionals toward the wealthier northwestern part of the continent.