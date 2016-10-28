Editorial: The risky start of a very long electoral campaign
Story Highlights
- The raise of public wages does not address the levels of poverty since they are more connected to unemployed individuals or families subsiding on welfare and agriculture. Furthermore the raise if financed by raising taxes to the private sector will have zero effect on consumption and growth.
The electoral campaign has started although the elections themselves are at least 8 months away. Parties are rallying up supporters with their typical and tedious ‘youngster becoming new members’ events