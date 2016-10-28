Sole bidders win tenders worth €13.7 mln with municipalities

By Tirana Times October 28, 2016 06:07

Story Highlights

  • Data obtained by Open Data research center shows municipalities held a total 207 public tenders with a sole bidder for a total amount of 1.9 billion lek (€13.7 million) over a one-year period from July 2015 when new mayors took office following the June 2015 local elections to September 2016.

TIRANA, Oct. 26 – Public tenders with a sole bidder continue getting a considerable number of contracts and huge amount of money from Albania’s local government units even more than

