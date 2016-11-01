Breaking News
- No posts where found
OSCE urges Albania to move ahead with electoral reform
Story Highlights
- Ambassador Borchardt said he does not support the proposal of the opposition that allows party financing from the state budget “due to high campaign costs,” however, he said that OSCE ODIHR values more transparency of revenues for each political party.
Related Articles
TIRANA, Oct. 31 – The head of the OSCE Presence in Albania, Bernd Borchardt, has urged Albania’s Special Committee on Electoral Reform to complete the OSCE ODIHR recommended changes to the