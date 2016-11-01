Only two women make it to Albania’s top 20 richest people
Story Highlights
- Women entrepreneurs accounted for 10 percent of Albania's richest with an estimated wealth of 5.9 percent of the top 60. "Taking into account the economic and financial climate during the past 25 years of Albania's transition to a market economy following the collapse of the 45-year communist regime, this indicator unveils both emancipation but also a lot of work to be carried out by the businesswomen community," researchers say.
Related Articles
TIRANA, Nov. 1 – Albania’s top 20 richest people list is dominated by businessmen operating in the trade, oil and construction business but also includes a politician and two women