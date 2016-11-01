The Netherlands emerges as second largest investor in Albania
- "Once rule of law is strengthened and corruption is being combated in an effective way, investments will hopefully increase, more jobs will be created and the incentives for people, especially youth, to look for a job outside Albania will decrease" Dutch Ambassador to Albania Dewi van de Weerd told Albanian language Europa magazine in an interview earlier this year
TIRANA, Nov. 1 – The Netherlands has emerged as the second largest foreign direct investor in Albania and is on track to further increase its presence in the Balkan country