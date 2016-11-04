‘Home Sweet Home,’ opens Tirana film festival

TIRANA, Nov. 3 – ‘Home Sweet Home,’ a Kosovo-Macedonian co-production directed by Faton Bajraktari opened this year’s 14th edition of the Tirana International Film Festival which will be showcasing more than a 100 features and short films from all over the world for nine days.

The director’s feature debut which made its premiere at this year’s Karlovy Vary International Film Festival in the Czech Republic and has been submitted by Kosovo for the 2017 foreign language Oscar nomination, follows the story of Agron, whose return home after the conflict in Kosovo surprises his family because they thought he was dead, and had finally learned to live without him.

“The ironically titled, literal chamber drama ‘Home Sweet Home’ explores Kosovo’s post-war reality as a Kosovo Liberation Army soldier resurfaces four years after being considered dead and his return complicates things for his nearest and dearest, who have been enjoying the many benefits set aside for families of the martyred,” variety.com news portal reports.

This year’s 14th edition of the festival scheduled to be held at Tirana’s Imperial Cinemas from Nov. 3 to 11 will bring screenings from the U.S., U.K., Germany, France, Italy, China, Russia, Iran as well as central and South-East European countries.

Recent movie productions from Albanian directors also based in Kosovo and Macedonia dominate this year’s festival which has dedicated a special section to Albanian language films.

“During the nine days of TIFF’s program from November 3 to November 11, in addition to competition shorts and features screenings, there will take place many retrospectives, seminars, master classes, press events and special presentations at theaters all over the Albanian capital,“ organizers say.

The number of films in this edition has increased to 200 including feature, short, student, in Albanian and Video Art, in addition to two special sections.

This year’s festival will also pay homage to late Iranian filmmaker Abbas Kiarostami in a special “Focus” program dedicated to screening a number of his films and an exhibition with poems and photos created by the award-winning Iranian director who passed away last July at the age of 76.

Another special program will be dedicated to the great Italian master, director Ettore Scola. This section will also focus on short feature films from Italy, Spain and Romania.

‘Panorama’ is a section dedicated to films with thematic programs for children, women, immigration, integration of persons with disabilities, LGBT, etc.

“All the daily programs of the TIFF festival combine features and short films in all formats and genres: fiction, documentary, animation and experimental. Open to any filmmaker from around the world, TIFF showcases new cinematic work by established directors with international reputations as well as work by talented students and young artists,” organizers say.

“TIFF provides time in its daily schedule for classes and seminars with professionals in the motion picture industry geared for Albanian students of the cinema and emerging filmmakers, special programs and screenings, retrospectives, homage, tributes and international guests,” they add.