IMF warns Albania over new arrears, revising property tax
Story Highlights
- "In addition to the budget and the fiscal package which we have agreed on, the government has committed on precautions to handle the issue of local government arrears and strengthen the property tax," says Anita Tuladhar, the IMF mission chief to Albania
Related Articles
TIRANA, Nov. 3 – While Albania’s three-year conditional deal with the International Monetary Fund is coming to an end, the Fund has warned the Albanian government to be careful with