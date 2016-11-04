Budget heading for new cut as public finances continue to underperform
- The Albanian government expects revenue to underperform by another 1.4 percent or 5 billion lek (€37 million) by the end of the year after the budget was revised down by 0.7 percent (€22 million) in late July to handle overoptimistic forecasts
TIRANA, Nov. 2 – Three months after a mid-year budget cut, the country’s underperforming public finances are heading for a new cut as government revenue continues to fail meeting targets.