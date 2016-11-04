Albania, Greece caught up in new diplomatic spat
Story Highlights
- The diplomatic spat between the two countries erupted over a decision to demolish 19 homes as part of an urban revitalization project in Himara that Athens says belong to members of the Greek ethnic minority. Tirana sees Himara residents as Greek-speaking ethnic Albanians and Greece’s statement as an intervention into internal affairs
TIRANA, Nov. 3 – Relations between Albania and Greece deteriorated this week, with both countries caught in a spat over Athens’ definition as ethnic Greeks for the residents of Albania’s