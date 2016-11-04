Constitutional Court delivers Vetting Bill to Venice Commission
- The vetting law -- backed by EU and US representatives in Tirana -- is considered a legal instrument that will scan about 800 judges and prosecutors for their professional proficiency, moral integrity and independence from the influence of the organized crime, corruption and political power
TIRANA, Oct. 28 – The Albanian Constitutional Court has sent the Law on Reassessment of Judges and Prosecutors, known as the “vetting law” to the Venice Commission. The request for