LIBRA is born as Ben Blushi aims to offer a new type of politics
Story Highlights
- “Libra means knowledge. Libra means freedom. Libra means balance and justice. Libra is the recognition of being a savant and fair. I believe that lack of knowledge, limitations of liberty and continuous disruption of social equilibrium are the cause of misery and inequality in this country. These are the reasons that have driven me to be part of the project: Knowledge, Freedom and Equilibrium,” Blushi said.
Related Articles
TIRANA, Nov. 2 – Ben Blushi, a long-time official of the Socialist Party and a rival of Prime Minister Edi Rama, has launched a new political party — Libra. Blushi,