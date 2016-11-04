Police make massive Rrëshen marijuana bust

  • Authorities discovered what they called “a large marijuana growing operation” inside the warehouse at the location. Unconfirmed sources revealed that police forces managed to seize more than three tons of marijuana that was processed in the illegal warehouse.

TIRANA, Nov. 3 – Authorities in the northern town of Rreshen have seized a reported three tons of marijuana and arrested 15 people during a massive marijuana bust Wednesday. Officers

