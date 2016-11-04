President to summon National Security Council over marijuana plantations

Tirana Times
By Tirana Times November 4, 2016 11:13

President to summon National Security Council over marijuana plantations

Story Highlights

  • “Cannabis causes crime. The crime was not born yesterday, but is progressing. There is organized crime in politics, economy and media,” says President Nishani. “As a result of this phenomenon and the concerns raised by law enforcing agencies and intelligence units of Albania and its international partners, I have decided to summon the National Security Council to discuss about the issue and find a solution on how to address this serious challenge to our country,” Nishani added.

Related Articles

TIRANA, Nov. 3 – Albanian President Bujar Nishani announced this week plans to summon the National Security Council due to increasing concern over the spread of illegal marijuana growing and

Tirana Times
By Tirana Times November 4, 2016 11:13

Free-to-read articles

Read More