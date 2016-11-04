President to summon National Security Council over marijuana plantations
Story Highlights
- “Cannabis causes crime. The crime was not born yesterday, but is progressing. There is organized crime in politics, economy and media,” says President Nishani. “As a result of this phenomenon and the concerns raised by law enforcing agencies and intelligence units of Albania and its international partners, I have decided to summon the National Security Council to discuss about the issue and find a solution on how to address this serious challenge to our country,” Nishani added.
Related Articles
TIRANA, Nov. 3 – Albanian President Bujar Nishani announced this week plans to summon the National Security Council due to increasing concern over the spread of illegal marijuana growing and