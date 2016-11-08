Developing: Massive floods hit Albania

TIRANA, Nov. 8 – Massive floods have hit almost every corner of Albania as torrential rains persisted Tuesday morning, forcing officials to close schools across the country and urge residents to avoid all but essential travel.

The major cities of Tirana, Durres and Shkodra saw some of their streets flooded, while the main highway linking Tirana with the country’s sole international airport was closed by the floods Tuesday morning.

Damage and power cuts were reported across the country, from the northern tip to the south.

Army emergency units have joined civil emergency workers to handle the situation.

At least one person has died so far, and the destruction to infrastructure appears to be great.