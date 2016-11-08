New fiscal package defies business calls for cut in key taxes
Story Highlights
- The biggest hike that is about to affect households is the introduction of an excise rate on liquid gas for car use at 10 to 13 lek ((€0.01)/litre. The excise rate is expected to affect thousands of car owners who have converted their petrol running cars to LPG due to significant lower prices and reducing consumption costs by an estimated 50 percent compared to running on diesel or petrol whose prices in Albania are among Europe’s highest due to the high tax burden levied on them
TIRANA, Nov. 8 – Key taxes such as the corporate income tax and the withholding tax on dividends and rents and capital gains will remain unchanged at 15 percent even