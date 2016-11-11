Democratic Party drafts new electoral program

By Tirana Times November 11, 2016 10:46

Democratic Party drafts new electoral program

Story Highlights

  • Democratic Party chairman Lulzim Basha said Monday the opposition is assuming its responsibilities in “offering Albanians an alternative for tomorrow.” “This program is a new way to move forward to a new political model of a functional democracy that is in the hands of citizens and not of a ruined mechanism, used to enrich a handful of people with or without criminal records,” Basha said in a press conference.

TIRANA, Nov. 7 – Albania’s Democratic Party has kicked off preparations for the electoral program that will present to its voters for the upcoming 2017 parliamentary elections. Democratic Party chairman

