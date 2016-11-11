Vlahutin: EC recommendation a recognition of Albania’s progress

Vlahutin: EC recommendation a recognition of Albania’s progress

  • Ambassador Vlahutin confirmed that membership negotiations will not be opened without tangible progress in the justice reform, especially in the Vetting Law for judges and prosecutors, part of the larger justice reform.

TIRANA, Nov. 9 – The Head of European Union Delegation to Tirana, Romana Vlahutin, handed  Wednesday the European Commission’s Albania Report 2016 to Prime Minister Edi Rama, President of the

