Massive floods kill three, wreak havoc all over Albania

Tirana Times
By Tirana Times November 11, 2016 11:02

Story Highlights

  • Hundreds of homes were underwater as damage and power cuts were reported across the country, from the northern tip to the south. The most affected cities are Tirana, Durres, Fushe-Kruja, Vlora, Gjirokastra, Shkodra, Lezha, Peshkopia, according to official sources. Upon an order by the Albanian Ministry of Education, kindergartens and schools were closed for two days in a row.

TIRANA, Nov.10 – Massive floods from heavy rains have killed at least three people in Albania, where authorities declared an emergency situation throughout country. Hundreds of people have been evacuated

