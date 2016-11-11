‘One more reason to love Albania’

By Jona Kuka

Olga Timbal comes from Ukraine and she is a regular visitor of the Balkans and especially Albania. She loves to spend time exploring and discovering Albania, its culture and the language and talked to Tirana Times in an interview.

What country are you planning on visiting next?

Apart from Romania, which is the country I’m visiting regularly, and Albania, which seems to have become my traditional summer destination, I would like to visit Bosnia and Croatia.

What is the most random job you had?

I was an assistant at a printing house. I only had to fold and arrange different printed sheets. It was pretty easy but also hard because the working days lasted almost 12 hours. It was a couple of years ago when I was living in Chisinau, Moldova, and I was looking for any job just to have money.

What is an app you might want to create?

I don’t know, I’m not an expert in these modern technologies and almost don’t use them. Moreover, I think that almost everything possible and useful in that domain is already created.

What role would you like to play in a movie or sit com?

A comic role because I have the talent to make people laugh and feel good.

How did you like the Olympics 2016?

Didn’t follow it at all because sport and I, we are two parallel universes. But I know that a Kosovar sportswoman has got gold and I felt very happy for her.

What is your favorite routine of the day?

Making plans for the day or some days further.

Name or describe a toy you miss from your childhood?

New Year tree decorations from the Soviet period.

What would you do if you had some worldly power?

I would protect animals and nature from harmful human influence and find means to empower all the people to be what and who they want, and live as they wish.

If you had to meet a well known person in the city, who would that person be?

I have been dreaming for some time to meet singer Kejsi Tola because I like her a lot as a singer and as a personality. A lot of people notice that we look very alike and we both were born on May 3rd, only in different years. I would like to check if we have much in common in real life.

What is your favorite place in your city during summer?

I think it’s my neighborhood just because I don’t like my city much, it doesn’t fit me well and I don’t like spending much time in places other than my district. I live in historical part, downtown. It’s cute, small, and not as noisy as other parts. And in summer it’s better not to stay in Kiev at all, as it can be either hot or too cold, and even if it’s very hot you can’t get a normal suntan because of climate and polluted air.

Do you collect anything of value in your travels or generally?

I collect magnets and put them on my fridge and I also collect anything from a foreign country that would remind me of the trip: like tickets, receipts, advertising flyers, etc.

And yes, I collect different interesting life stories and memories.

How did you visit Albania for the first time? Tell me about your experience in this country like cities you have visited, people you have met and friends you have made.

I came for the first time in September 2015. I was spending most of the time with my new friends from Russia who are balkanologists and come annually to the seminar of Albanian language and culture. On the very first day of my arrival, we travelled to the North. We started from Tirana and reached Valbona and Tropoja. It was the best trip of my life, full of humor, friendly atmosphere, and, of course, a lot of discoverings. I was amazed by Albanian people, their friendliness and openness, the way they want to help you even if they don’t know the answer or don’t speak English. And, of course, nature of Northern Albania impressed me a lot. Later, I got to know Tirana and I also visited Shkodra, these towns remaining my favorite Albanian towns till now. I haven’t made many friends in Albania so far but the people I have got to know are very different: from pure Albanians from the most traditional regions to expats from other countries; from very simple people to well-known public persons.

What are some good things about this country and what are some other not so good things that should change?

Good things: people, their mentality and attitude to foreigners. Beautiful nature and historical/cultural heritage, a lot of interesting places to see.

Not so good: intercity transport infrastructure (but I see it’s in the process of change now); Litter in some places; Albanian language. It is so hard especially in its Gheg version.

I only would like to add that I’m so happy to have managed to discover Albania as an almost wild and authentic place. Because in 2-3 years, you’ll see, it will become invaded with Ukrainian, Russian, and other tourists, as this direction is more and more promoted now.