Improving entrepreneurship conditions could add $6.7 bln to Albanian economy, report shows
- Albania ranked 80th out of 137 countries globally in the 2017 Global Entrepreneurship Index, GEI, losing 4 places from last year and continuing leaving behind only Bosnia and Herzegovina among its regional competitors.
TIRANA, Nov. 15 – Improving the conditions for entrepreneurship by 10 percent could add $6.7 billion, equal to 55 percent of the GDP, to the Albanian economy, says a report