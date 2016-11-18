Vera Remśkar: ‘Youth need help, donors are welcomed to boost us’
Story Highlights
- “We are trying to increase the importance of solidarity in society and send a message that we can all be part of a positive change. The profession of psychologist is relatively new in Albania and Kosovo. But I can say that over the last six years, since the time this project has been initiated, asking for help is no longer such a difficulty,” says Vera Remśkar, the Executive Director of the “Together Albania” Foundation
By Rudina Hoxha Vera Remśkar, Executive Director of the Foundation “Together Albania” (www.nukjevetem.al), specialized in offering online counseling for the youngsters with different emotional problems, is making a big difference