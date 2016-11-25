EC: Albania’s narcotics business generates €260 mln annually

  • "According to specialized UN bodies, profits from the illicit opiate trade continued to constitute considerable financial incentives for organized criminal groups in Albania. Illicit proceeds of narcotics account for a significant proportion of Albania’s GDP (2.60 percent, compared to 0.07-0.19 percent for countries such as France, Germany, Italy and United Kingdom)," says a European Commission report.

TIRANA, Nov. 24 – The narcotics business in Albania, which has thrived nationwide even after a mid-2015 police crackdown on the notorious marijuana growing Lazarat village, has a much higher

