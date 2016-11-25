Lumpy skin disease increases poverty rates among affected farmers
- “The cow is our only hope and we don't know what to do know, wait for her to recover or slaughter her. The government should help us because we are hopeless. We have no other income,” says a farmer in Elbasan
TIRANA, Nov. 22 – The lumpy skin disease continues claiming livestock lives throughout Albania, most recently in the central part of the country, increasing poverty rates among thousands of households