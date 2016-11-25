New ‘shady’ PPPs to cost taxpayers €52 mln for 2017
Story Highlights
- "Currently there are six concession contracts or public private partnerships receiving budget support and it is expected that two new contracts signed by the ministries of environment and health become operational in 2017," says the government in its 2017 draft budget
TIRANA, Nov. 24 – Financial support to six concession contracts the Albanian government has signed in key sectors over the past three years and two new public-private partnerships expected to