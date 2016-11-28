Italian legal changes put Albania’s booming call center industry at risk
- The changes which are pending the final approval by the Italian Senate have created panic among some call center owners who say 25,000 jobs in Albania are endangered as Italian MPs are about to tighten rules for the transfer of Italian call center companies to non-EU members and make it compulsory for them to tell which country they offering their services from. Other investors say the panic is unjustified as the Italian legal changes only curb the expansion of the industry by tightening the transfer of call centers to non-EU countries, but pose no threat to current businesses operating in Albania.
TIRANA, Nov. 28 – Legal changes initiated by the Italian Parliament risk putting at risk the booming call center industry in Albania, one of the country’s key employers in recent