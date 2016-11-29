Ruling MPs request 2-year freeze on new gambling law ahead of mid-2017 general elections
Story Highlights
- Six ruling coalition MPs from the Socialist Party (SP), the Socialist Movement for Integration (SMI), and the Party for Justice, Integration and Unity (PDIU) which occupy two-thirds of the 140-seat Parliament, argue the entry into force of the late 2015 legal changes in January 2017 is premature and poses a threat to the industry employing 1,800 people and generating an annual $125 million in taxes to the state budget
TIRANA, Nov. 29 – With only a month to go before a gambling law disciplining gambling in downtown areas become effective and few months before the mid-2017 general elections, several