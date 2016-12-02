Kerry: Albania, a growing force for regional and global security

WASHINGTON, Nov. 28 – U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry congratulated the people of Albania on the occasion of the 104th anniversary of independence on Nov. 28.

The United States and Albania enjoy a long history of friendship and cooperation, an official message noted.

“Your country is a growing force for regional and global security, and the United States deeply appreciates your contributions to the Global Coalition to Counter ISIL, Operation Resolute Support, and KFOR. We also appreciate your strong commitment to countering violent extremism and promoting peace throughout the Western Balkans,” the message by Kerry noted.

He added: “In the years ahead, the United States looks forward to continued collaboration, particularly in support of your progress towards joining the European Union. On this special day, I send my best wishes for a happy, prosperous, and safe future for all Albanians.”