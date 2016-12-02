Barak Marshall’s ‘Monger’ to stage in Tirana

TIRANA, Dec. 1 – The Monger, one of the most famous pieces by American-born Israeli choreographer Barak Marshall will be staged in Tirana this weekend featuring some of the best Albanian ballet dancers.

A physical-theatre work for 10 dancers, the Monger tells the story of a group of 10 servants, trapped in the basement of the house of an abusive mistress. The piece’s narrative structure is drawn from several sources including the life and work of Bruno Shultz and Jean Genet’s play “The Maids.” Monger explores the dynamics of hierarchy, power, free will and the compromises one makes in order to survive.

The Monger will be staged on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 3 and 4, at the National Theatre of Opera and Ballet.