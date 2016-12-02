Multimillion-dollar hemodialysis concession changes hands for only $232,000, investigation shows

TIRANA, Dec. 2 – A multimillion-dollar concession contract awarded last year to joint venture led by an Albanian pharmaceutical distributor to offer hemodialysis services to patients suffering from kidney failure has surprisingly changed hands for only a few hundred thousand dollars, casting doubts over the transparency and efficiency of the 10-year public-private partnership just one year after its kick-off, an investigation has shown.

Data obtained by BIRN investigative portal, but not yet reflected on the National Business Center, shows Albanian-owned Evita company, which has a majority 85 percent stake in the DiaVita concession joint venture, has sold its shares to controversial Albanian businessman Rasim Hamzaraj, the owner of Megapharm pharmaceutical wholesaler, one of the country’s biggest and one of the key suppliers of medicines in public tenders held by the health ministry.

The sale contract obtained by BIRN shows Majlinda Fetiu, the sole shareholder of the Evita Ltd, sold her shares to Rasim Hamzaraj and Ertel Kerçuku, the latter an unknown medical doctor, for 30.1 million lek ($232,000; €219,000) last September. The remaining 15 percent stake in the hemodialysis contract providing services to patients in five public regional hospitals is held by the American Hospital, the country’s biggest hospital, apparently run by a Turkish company registered in the Netherlands.

The announcement of Evita as the concession winner in October 2015 sparked debates and even led to a probe by the prosecutors’ office following media investigations into the company’s murky past.

The hemodialysis concession is one of the four shady public private partnerships the Albanian government has awarded in the health sector in the past couple of years along with the medical check-up, the provision of ‘surgical equipment, treatment of biological waste and the disinfection of surgical rooms,’ and the provision of hospital lab services .

Last summer, three people receiving hemodialysis services at the private American Hospital facilities died after the dialysis ward was engulfed by fire following a quarrel between two patients.

The four 10-year concessions in the health sector spanning from 2015 to 2026 are expected to cost taxpayers 3.85 billion lek (€28 million) only for 2017, according to the 2017 fiscal package.

Financial support to six concession contracts the Albanian government has signed in key sectors over the past three years and two new public-private partnerships expected to be made operational next year will cost Albanian taxpayers an estimated 7.2 billion lek (€52 million) for 2017, the finance ministry has unveiled.

Public-private partnerships have become a hot topic in Albanian politics after some risky concessions and warnings by international financial institutions that some 55 public-private partnerships the Albanian governments have signed during the past decade, have created commitments with a present value of about 7 percent of the GDP or €700 million in which the government will either pay the cost of the investment in installments or guarantee the revenue of concessionaires.