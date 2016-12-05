Albania lobbies Italy over call center bill putting 25,000 jobs at risk
Story Highlights
- The rather late appeal by the Albanian government also comes at a time when Italian Chamber of Deputies has already approved the bill and the Italian Senate is scheduled to examine within this month as part of the 2017 budget and fiscal package. The situation has further complicated after Italians did not back constitutional changes in a referendum held last Sunday, triggering the resignation of Prime Minister Matteo Renzi and a possible new political crisis in eurozone’s third largest economy, also with implications for Albania
TIRANA, Dec. 5 – The Albanian government has finally officially reacted to a bill awaiting the final approval by the Italian Senate that puts at risk the booming call center