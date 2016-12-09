Albania’s candidates for judge at European Court of Human Rights revealed

TIRANA, Dec. 8- The names of the twelve candidates competing to be nominated as Albania’s new judge at the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) in Strasbourg have been revealed.

The list of candidates includes barristers and judges such as: Aleksandër Muskaj, Asllan Karaj, Aurela Anastasi, Elira Kokona, Ermal Frashëri, Marjana Selimi Tutulani, Markeljan Koça, Oriona Muçollari, Suela Mëneri, Gent Ibrahimi and Sokol Berberi.

The government of Albania relaunched applications for the candidacy of the new Albanian representative at the European court of human rights (ECHR) in Strasbourg on Nov. 1.

Earlier in September, the Selection Committee under the administration of the General Secretary of the Council of Europe disqualified the candidacies of former Chief Prosecutor Ina Rama as well as Gent Ibrahimi and Sokol Berberi, over a violation in the deadline of delivering the names of the Albanian nominees and the selection procedures.

The new nominees will go before a Council of Europe group of experts in Strasbourg that oversees the ECHR to ensure that they are of sufficient caliber to meet judicial requirements. Judges at the Strasbourg Court are elected for a non-renewable nine-year term.

The retiring age of judges is 70, but they may continue to serve as judges until a new judge is elected or until the cases in which they sit have come to an end.



