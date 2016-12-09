AHC urges Albania to draft amendments to the Electoral Code

TIRANA, Dec. 6 – The Ad-Hoc Committee on Electoral Reform must intensify work in amending the electoral code, Albanian Helsinki Committee (AHC) said in a press statement issued earlier this week.

According to the Albanian Helsinki Committee, Albania has set June 18 as the date for the next parliamentary elections, but has failed in drafting the necessary amendments to the Electoral Code on the basis of OSCE/ODHIR recommendations.

“The Committee of Electoral Reform must intensify work towards crafting a qualitative project also putting emphasis on explicit formulations, which give no rise to misinterpretations,” AHC’s statement read.

“As amendments to Electoral Code have been left for December 2016, still it is unknown whether this draft will be subject to a participatory discussion,” the statement concluded.

