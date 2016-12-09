EURALIUS caught in a translation spat
Story Highlights
- The Democrats believe that the examples clearly reveal that the Venice Commission has been “intentionally disoriented in regards to the vetting bill.” Democratic Party MPs Oerd Bylykbashi and Gazmend Bardhi repeatedly said that the mistakes in the translated document involve main dispositions that can lead at a wrongful recommendation by the Venice Commission.
Related Articles
TIRANA, Dec. 6 – Albania’s Democratic Party and representatives of the international community continue to disagree over the implementation of the Vetting Bill, part of the judicial reform which aims