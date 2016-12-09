Austrian artist opens exhibition at Kalo gallery

“Karl Korab, one of the most prominent living Austrian artists, speaks to us through the universal language of colors and shapes and symbols. He shares his impressions and views on the Austrian fantastic, unique landscapes or human figures, or still life. The fact Korab holds same name as an Albanian mountain makes him even more appreciated here,” organizers say

TIRANA, Dec. 8 – Karl Korab, one of Austria’s most prominent living artists will have some of the best works of his 50-year creativity displayed in Albania for the first time in a two-month exhibition at the Kalo gallery, Tirana’s newest private-run contemporary art space.

“This exhibition brings added value to cultural relations between Austria and Albania. Austria is a country Albanians love. We love its culture, music and famous artists like Mozart, Haydn, Schubert, Strauss dynasty and more,” says the Kalo Art gallery.

“Art is a bridge that contributes to the improvement of the climate of existing cooperation between our countries. Karl Korab, one of the most prominent living Austrian artists, speaks to us through the universal language of colors and shapes and symbols. He shares his impressions and views on the Austrian fantastic, unique landscapes or human figures, or still life. The fact Korab holds same name as an Albanian mountain makes him even more appreciated here,” organizers say.

Diplomatic relationships between Austria and Albania are in their 60th anniversary, but the support of Austria goes back more than 100 years.

Austria is today an important advocate and lobbyist for the access of Albania to the EU. Bilateral cooperation continues intensively, although there are already nineteen bilateral agreements in place.

The exhibition organized with the support of the Austrian embassy in Tirana will be featuring 24 artworks by Karl Korab from Dec. 15 to Feb. 15, 2017.

Born in Austria, Korab, 80, experienced the horrors of World War II as a child which continues to influence his artworks even today.

Graduated from the Vienna Academy of Fine Arts in 1964, he joined the then highly influential “Vienna School of Fantastic Realism” where he established an artistic dialogue with artists such as Arik Brauer, Ernst Fuchs, and Anton Lehmden.

Right after the school, he focused on still life painting, characterized by a surreal-fantasist style, which gave him international recognition and major success at a young age. Temporality and transience became essential elements of his work.

Korab is now a renowned Austrian painter, who draws upon the tradition of post-impressionism, abstract art, or the New Objectivity movement. He is considered as a versatile artist and starting from surrealism he evolved a simplified, enigmatic imagery. His works include oil paintings, graphics, collages, screen printing and lithography, mainly still life, mask-like heads and landscapes, but also postage stamps, bottle labels and book illustrations. His works stand out for their simple forms and contents. He also worked as a stage designer.

Karl Korab counts among the most important Austrian artists of the 20th and 21st century. His works have been exhibited in Austria, Europe, the United States and Asia. Besides his prolific work as a painter, Korab contributed to the stage and costume design of “Zum großen Wurstel” by Arthur Schnitzler (1968). He has collected several accolades, such as the Golden Medal of Bolzano Biennale (1969), Art Prize of Lower Austria (1972), and the Sandos Prize (1975), later resulting in numerous collective and solo displays. Today his body of work is extensively exhibited and collected by institutions such as the San Jose Museum of Art, Museum Liaunig in Neuhaus, and the Strabag Kunstforum in Vienna. He also holds the Grand Decoration of Honour in Gold for Services to the Province of Lower Austria (1997).