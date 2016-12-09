Unfair public administration dismissals cost Albanians €62 mln in past three years
Story Highlights
- The government paid 4.46 billion lek (€32.5 million) in 2015-2016 and 3.5 billion lek (€25.8 million) in 2015 through a total bank transactions of more than 12,000 in penalties for unfair dismissals appealed in administrative courts
TIRANA, Dec. 7 – Unfair dismissals of public administration employees have cost Albanian taxpayers a staggering 8 billion lek ($62.5 million, €58 million) in the past three years, Open Data