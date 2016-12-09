Tirana airport registers 8% passenger growth

TIRANA, Dec. 8 – The Tirana International Airport has welcomed its 2 millionth passenger for 2016, registering an 8 percent growth compared to 2015 and the largest ever number of customers served at the airport.

The two million landmark was reached when passenger Ahmet Balla, 62, arrived at TIA on Jet Airways’ evening flight to Brussels. To mark the occasion the Airport hosted a celebration and surprised the passenger with a one-week vacation full package in 2017, the airport said in a statement.

“Tirana International Airport has achieved a great figure and we are more than satisfied with the greatest growth for TIA and the country with air transport at the beginning of the end-of-year festivities. A big thank you to all our passengers, airlines and third parties involved in daily operations at the Airport. Two million dedications to each employee and passenger,” said Rolf Castro-Vasquez, TIA’s CEO.

The Airport has also welcomed three new airlines this year, including Albanian-owned Albawings, and started four routes, a total of 14 airlines connecting 36 destinations during the year.

Albania-based carrier Albawings was founded in February 2016 and now serves six Italian destinations with an average load factor of more than 90 percent.

The airline started operations with a Boeing 737-500, the perfect fit for short-haul flights between Albania and Italy, and is committed to providing economical ticket prices.

Albawings currently employs around 100 talented and hardworking people, most of whom have extensive experience in the tourism and airline industry.

Shortly, the local carrier will operate with a second aircraft, a Boeing 737-400, with 168 places in order to serve the rising number of passengers expected for the end-of-year festivities.

Last October, Albania’s sole international airport, the Tirana International Airport, officially changed hands with a Chinese consortium led by China Everbright Limited acquiring a 100 percent stake for an undisclosed amount that is estimated at €82 million.

The deal came at a time when the exclusive rights that the country’s sole international airport has been holding on international flights for a decade were lifted earlier this year, paving the way for the operation of new airports that would increase competition and reduce current ticket prices, estimated among the region’s highest

The newly expected operation of the Kukes airport near the Kosovo border will extend TIA’s concession contract until April 2027.