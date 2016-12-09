German company to open cabling system plant in Korça

TIRANA, Dec. 8 – German company Nexans Autoelectric will open its first Albania plant to develop cabling systems for leading car manufacturers, local Albanian authorities have confirmed.

The plant scheduled to be built in Korça, southeastern Albania, is expected to create 1,000 jobs.

“The Korça Mayor has successfully finalized its long-term deal with Nexans company working for Mercedes, Volkswagen, GM etc. Korça is now an attractive location not only for tourists, but also foreign investors. We have extraordinary potentials not only in Korça, but also in Pogradec, Kolonje, Devoll [Korça region],” said deputy Prime Minister Niko Peleshi, a former Korça Mayor.

The Korça municipality says it is reconstructing a former warehouse that will serve as the plant’s facilities.

Nexans autoelectric develops and produces cabling systems and electromechanical components for leading automotive and system manufacturers worldwide. The company employs about 9,500 people at 23 locations around the world.

Another German company producing cabling systems has opened a unit outside Tirana, where it has been operating since mid-2015.