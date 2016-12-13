Flood-affected businesses furious over authorities’ indifference as they incur losses of €10 mln
Story Highlights
- Arti Elezaj, the owner of a tiles company, representing the affected businesses, says the business owners feel offended by the authorities' reaction as regular taxpayers. "We feel offended and abandoned by the authorities as nobody came to ask what happened and what problems we face at a time when they're very strict about taxes. There was no reaction at all, neither by the local authorities, nor the central government. We have been obliged to clean up the canals on our own," he says
Related Articles
TIRANA, Dec. 12 – Dozens of businesses situated in the industrial area just outside the capital city along the Tirana-Durres highway have condemned indifference by central and local government authorities