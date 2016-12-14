Shkelzen Doli brings Vienna Philharmonic magic to Tirana

TIRANA, Dec. 14 – The magic of the Vienna Philharmonic music and traditional Albanian sounds are coming to Tirana for the first time in a concert by internationally renowned Albanian-Kosovo violin virtuoso Shkelzen Doli on Jan. 2, only one day after the famous Vienna New Year’s concert watched by millions of people worldwide, placing Albania on the map of key art event destinations. The famous Vienna Philharmonic concert is traditionally performed each year on January 1 and is the world’s most popular show of the classical music.

Doli, 45, who has been part of the Vienna Philharmonic since 2009 as the second violin, will perform along with the Vienna ensemble some of the best global pieces and Albanian traditional music.

Back in 2015, Albanian traditional music was featured in a special musical break during the New Year concert broadcast of the Vienna Philharmonic, with a special performance by violinist Shkelzen Doli. The internationally acclaimed violinist, who was born in Albania and raised in Kosova, masterfully performed melodies based on traditional Albanian folk music, put together in a four-minute ‘Albanian soul’ video played during the program’s intermission.

“I have always been fond of exploring Albanian music. I was happy I was given the chance to also perform Albanian music in the New Year concert and introduce its beautiful motifs to the world,” Doli said at that time.

Back in 2015, Shkelzen Doli gave a charity concert in Tirana for orphan children and recently performed at the Vatican at an all-Albanian concert at St. Peter’s Basilica to mark the canonization of Mother Teresa, the famous nun of Albanian origin, a Nobel Peace Prize winner, along with other Albanian internationally acclaimed artists including sopranos Inva Mula and Ermonela Jaho as well as pop star Rita Ora.

Asked about his links with Albanian folklore music, Doli says the variety of Albanian music and his nostalgia while living abroad has been a source of inspiration for him.

“For me as a musician, my people’s art is a source of inspiration and passion and has provided fundamental support. My father is from Gjakova [Kosovo] and it is said ‘two out of three Gjakova people are singers.’ To me, feeling, understanding and performing the diversity of musical genres came naturally,” Doli said in an interview while in Tirana for his mid-2015 charity concert.

“The Albanian people has music diversity. Albanian songs are really beautiful, but in my case it’s also nostalgia that drives me to listen to them quite often which makes my relation with music from all Albanian territories natural. That’s why even the Vienna Philharmonic sounds were a great passion and had an impact on my art life,” the violin virtuoso says.

“I am grateful to the Albanian people whose music was a push for me in my beginnings as a violinist to musical perfection and a special sensitivity of musical interpretation,” he adds.

Doli, born to a Kosovo father from Gjakova and an Albanian mother from Permet in Elbasan, left Albania in the 1980s when he was only seven to settle in Kosovo where he took his first music lessons before graduating from Vienna’s prestigious University of Music and Performing Arts in the early 1990s.

Prime Minister Edi Rama has described the concert a dream come true.

“Vienna lands in Tirana. One day after the Vienna Philharmonic concert watched by more than a billion people worldwide, violinist Shkelzen Doli and the Vienna Philharmonic ensemble will perform for the Albanian audience in a multi-dimensional show. It’s a unique concert and an extraordinary event enriching the Albanians’ art calendar. For the first time and like never before, at the Palace of Congresses on January 2 in Tirana,” says Prime Minister Edi Rama in a video message.

The culture ministry says the concert will serve to increase cooperation in arts and culture but also serve international communication with a special emphasis on the promotion of Albania in the region and beyond, “turning Albania into a new center of the great performance by the Vienna Philharmonic Ensemble.”

“The host of this special arts event further promotes Albania and increases opportunities for a better climate of investment and new collaborations not only in the field of art and culture, but also the economic environment in the country,” says the ministry.

The Vienna Philharmonic concert is also seen as a great inspiration for all young artists in Albania, but also artists with a successful international career, serving as a call to contribute to the art life in their home country.

By taking part in various Philharmonic chamber music ensembles, Shkelzen Doli has successfully and fully established himself in Vienna’s musical life. Solo and ensemble tours have taken him to numerous European countries and to North America, Africa, Israel and Japan.