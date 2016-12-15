Albanian investor: Doli’s concert, a good omen for more optimism

TIRANA, Dec. 15 – Albanian investor Sadik Llapashtica, one of the organizers of the much-expected concert, said it was not tough convincing Shkelzen Doli when it comes to contributing to Albanian art.

Speaking in an interview with Tirana Times, he said “Shkelzen is in love with Albanian music and culture and this strong desire makes him overcome every difficulty and barrier. I would like to stress that the support by the Albanian ministry of culture and the Austrian embassy in Tirana through its ambassador Mr. Johann Sattler was key in this achievement to bring Doli to Tirana.”

Asked about the expectations of the concert and whether it will be followed by other performances by internationally acclaimed Albanian artists, Llapashtica says the expectations are very high.

“This is proof that our nation and its love for arts and music can be home to wonderful world-class artists such as Shkelzen Doli. Of course, I am hopeful we will have more classy performances in Tirana.”

The Albanian hydropower investor who is supporting the concert says the New Year concert is also a good omen for more optimism about life in general and European integration as Albania is on the verge of opening its accession talks with the EU.

“The message is clear and perfect. Classical music and the Vienna New Year atmosphere in Tirana so that we can mark the New Year with more hope and inspiration for a happier and more optimistic life toward European integration.”

At the concert break, there will be some video shootings from Albanian territories and landscape accompanied by the wonderful sounds of Doli’s violin including his Arberesha (The Arbersh woman), Albanian Soul and Baresha (The Shepherdess). “Not wanting to unveil more details about what exactly is going to happen at the concert, I would like to assure you that it will be something amazing.”

Asked about the concert’s impact on Albania’s image and its rising tourism industry, Mr. Llapashtica says the impact will undoubtedly be positive in all aspects including promoting Albania as a tourist destination.

“I would once again like to stress that the Austrian embassy’s support has been fundamental and this makes me hopeful that we must try to turn this unique art event into an annual tradition and through the transfer of Vienna’s multidimensional atmosphere to Tirana also meet our obligations in the Euro-Atlantic integration,” he adds.