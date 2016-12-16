Rama calls on Constitutional Court to ‘free’ Vetting Law

TIRANA, Dec. 12 – Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama called on the Constitutional Court to remove the suspension of the Vetting Law, following the publication of the opinion on the bill by the Venice Commission.

Rama said the law on Reassessment of Judges and Prosecutors, best known as the “vetting law” is in compliance with the Constitution of Albania, and “it is up to the Constitutional Court to implement it.”

“We don’t have a single day to lose. We must implement the Vetting Law to remove corrupted judges and prosecutors from the Justice Palace before Albania and EU launch accession negotiations,” Rama said.

Rama implied that seeking the opinion of the Venice Commission on the compliance of the law with European Convention on Human Rights or the country’s constitution, was unnecessary.

“No one can convince me that our Constitutional Judges really needed the Venice opinion, and that they couldn’t do their job without such an opinion. They have revealed that they can serve the constitution and the country’s interest, when they so desire. They do not lack knowledge nor experience,” Rama said, calling on the court to lift the suspension and pave the way to the cleansing of the justice system from corruption and political influence.