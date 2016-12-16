Albania must implement justice reform before EU talks start, MEP says

TIRANA, Dec.12 – The chairperson of the delegation to the EU-Albania Stabilization and Association Parliamentary Committee Monica Makovei said Monday Albania must deliver on the justice reform and implement the vetting law before the European Commission recommends a date for the launch of accession talks with Albania.

“Other countries such as Bosnia or Georgia have implemented the vetting law as well. Its success depends on the way it is realized. What’s important is to be done,” Makovei said in a televised interview.

Makovei recalled the implementation of justice reform in Romania, her own country, and said that the reform is difficult but not impossible.

“The reform kicked off in difficult circumstances, due to the politicians, but the first team was tested for their integrity, morale, sincerity, honesty to make sure that they were the best professionals. This was solved quickly in Romania,” she added.

According to the MEP, judges in Albania must have skills, morale and integrity and above all should have never committed any wrongdoing during their career.

“Justice cannot be delivered by someone who belongs to a criminal network. If we want citizens of Albania to have faith in the judicial system, the vetting process must be implemented in transparency,” she concluded.