European Union urges Albania to not delay justice reform

TIRANA, Dec. 12 – Embassies of members of the European Union in Tirana and the EU Delegation have urged Albania to no longer delay the implementation of the justice reform.

The call comes after the Venice Commission found no constitutional violations in the vetting law.

In a press statement issued Monday, the EU Delegation welcomed the Amicus Curiae brief of the Venice Commission regarding the constitutionality of the Vetting Law and said that progress with the reform is crucial.

“We urge all political forces, all relevant State institutions and all judicial bodies in Albania to start without any more delay the implementation of justice reform,” the statement said.“Progress in this field is essential if the EU accession process is to advance.”The EU Delegation urged all stakeholders to hold to “the commitment to the central role of the Venice Commission take into consideration its opinion.”

“An overwhelming majority of Albanian citizens are demanding an independent, professional, impartial and effective judiciary,” the statement concluded.