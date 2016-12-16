U.S. Embassy: Vetting process will help Albania to get rid of judicial corruption

TIRANA, Dec. 12 – The U.S. Embassy welcomed the opinion of the Venice Commission on Albania’s Vetting Law, part of the judicial reform which aims to free the country’s justice system from corruption and bribery

“The vetting of judges will be a meaningful step towards ridding Albania of its deep judicial corruption‎, and the Venice Commission’s opinion should put to rest any legitimate concerns over the law,” the U.S. Embassy said in a statement. “We look forward to the decision of the Constitutional Court on the Vetting Law, which has far-reaching consequences for Albania and its future.”

The U.S. Embassy said it is confident “the Constitutional Court will restore the faith of the public in the judicial system that has been damaged by corrupt judges and prosecutors.”The vetting bill has been drafted by EU and U.S. experts and requires checks on the personal and professional backgrounds of judges and prosecutors.