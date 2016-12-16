Venice Commission has no objections to Vetting Law
Story Highlights
- Earlier in October, the Constitutional Court put four questions to the Venice Commission, related to the compatibility of certain aspects of the Vetting Law with the Albanian Constitution and Articles 6 and 8 of the of the European Convention of Human Rights, as well as on whether the participation of the judges of the Constitutional Court, who are themselves subject of the vetting procedure, in the examination of the constitutionality of the Vetting Law may be considered as a conflict of interest which requires their disqualification
TIRANA, Dec. 12 – The Venice Commission has issued no objections to the constitutionality of the Vetting Law as well as to its accordance with international conventions, according to an