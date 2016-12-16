More than 570 minors convicted of crimes every year, report shows

TIRANA, Dec. 12 – Criminality among minors in Albania has increased significantly in the past ten years, according to a report released this week

Figures obtained by a study published by Open Data Albania show that from 2005 to 2015 a total of 5,696 minors were found guilty in court of criminal offences.

In the past ten years, 89 minors were convicted for crimes committed before they were age 18, serving prison sentences.

A total of 37 minors were found guilty of sexual offenses.

A total of 1,118 under 18-year-olds were found guilty of burglary and 2,532 were convicted for conspiracy to commit burglary. The majority of burglary cases were recorded in 2011 and 2012.

The report examining criminality among minors is based on annual statistics published by the Ministry of Justice. It shows minors in Albania have mostly been sentenced for charges such as murder, injury, burglary, illegal possession of weapons, sexual offenses, violation of traffic rules and possession of narcotics.

Courts in Albania issue sentences for up to two years for criminal offenses committed by minors. However, ten minors have been sentenced to 10-25 years in prison for grave criminal offences.

Experts have warned the alarming rise of antisocial behaviors of Albanian minors is a result of several factors, including demographic movements, economical and political transitions, changing of family roles and functions, education inefficiency, weak social awareness and community influence.

Data shows that juvenile delinquency is frequently associated with individuals who are from families with a history of divorce or violence as well as families that are made up of a single parent or immigrant parents.