Lawmaker falls victim to scam
- Buying an apartment in Albania has proven to be a challenge for many ordinary citizens, but it is also one of the most fraudulent experiences. The lack of mortgage certificates has forced many people to lose all their money after falling victims to such scams as alleged property owners sell an apartment couple of times and then flee the country
TIRANA, Dec. 15 – Socialist Party MP Vladimir Kosta was one of the many victims of property scam. The MP paid millions of leks to a 30-year-old man identified as